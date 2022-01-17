Sofia Vergara Presents ‘Koati’ ‘For Hispanics for Hispanics’

This content was published on Oct 13, 2021 – 19:14

Los Angeles (USA), October 13 (EFE). – Colombian Sofia Vergara premiered on Friday “Coati”, an animated film she described as a “Latinos for Latinos project” in which stars of Mark’s stature collaborated. Anthony, Carol J, Carlos Rivera, Adriana Barrazza and Eva Luna Montaner.

says the actress and businesswoman in an interview with EFE.

After major Hollywood studios became interested in Latin America for films such as Pixar’s “Coco” and Disney’s “Incanto”, Vergara promoted the filming of “Coati” with the goal of having Latinos themselves explain the wonders of their country.

“The Latinos are very present and it would be crazy to neglect this audience,” explains the Colombian, who in addition to giving voice to one of the characters, worked as a producer on the film.

“Koati” stars three distinct animals of Latin America: Nachí, coati; Xochi, butterfly king and paco, crystal frog.

The three characters will embark on an adventure to prevent Zane, the coral snake voiced by Vergara, from destroying their land.

“There was a need for a bad character in the movie and I loved it, it’s a character – call the actress -. It’s bad but with a spark, it’s funny and funny. So I thought I was the perfect person to play the character.”

Most of the animals and landscapes featured in the story are in danger of extinction, a point the environmental organization World Wildlife Fund (WWF) joined last spring and, after the premiere, will offer several educational products to raise awareness about them. Nature protection.

“It is important to teach children that nature is not harmed, this movie will make many children wake up and start thinking about this,” he says.

Marc Anthony leads a soundtrack for big names

Vergara showed that he had a good list of contacts in Hollywood, as he gathered a diverse group of Hispanic musicians, actors, comedians, and influencers to work on the project.

For example, Marc Anthony took over the soundtrack, which features ten songs that he performs himself alongside Becky G, Mau & amp; Ricky, Teni, Carlos Rivera, Cami, Joey, Gustavo Lima, Leslie Grace, Ivalona Montaner and Air Sci.

“Marc Anthony took it upon himself to do it and it’s impressive, putting his magic touches amazingly well,” says the actress.

Colombian, for its part, includes a group of voices led by Eva Luna Montaner, Sebas, Carol J, Adriana Barazza, Daniel Sosa, Eduardo Franco and de la Ghetto, as well as her son Manolo and husband Joe Manganiello.

Finally, Cuban-Canadian director Rodrigo Castro Perez, who has worked on films such as “Rio 2” (2014) and “Ice Age: The Great Cataclysm” (2016), has been commissioned to direct this storyboard in English and Spanish..

“Koati” will premiere on October 15 in the US and will begin hitting major Hispanic markets from that date.

‘Family’, ‘respects nature’ and ‘very Latin’ are Vergara’s words for her new story. EFE

