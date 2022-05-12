One of the scariest horror movies in history will be a prequel

Speaking of classic horror, it’s impossible not to think of three heavyweight titles, those that marked the ’70s before and after the genre we’re talking about. rosemary babyAnd Exorcist s prophecy (Amman). The last directed by the late Richard Donner will return but in prequel shape.

In 1976, Donner with the screenwriter David SeltzerFoot prophecyone of the most important proponents of supernatural horror. This story takes us before an ambassador of the United States, after a series of inexplicable deaths in his reality, begins to suspect that his son Demian is the Antichrist.

The film featured an important cast, including Gregory BeckAnd Lee remakeAnd David Warner s Harvey Spencer Stevens. The story caused such a stir that it became a TurnoutAnd Raised over $60 millionfor being The budget was nearly 3 million dollars. In addition, the film received Oscar Award a best group vote for the topic Avi Satani by Jerry Godelsmith.

Now more than four decades after its premiere, prophecy It will have a new story, specifically the introduction by name first omen. It’s worth remembering the original movie that was made Three complement: Damien: The second omen (1978), The third omen: the final struggle (1981) and Fourth Omen: Awakening s remake With the same name in 2006. According to the site Limit director Arkasha Stevenson He will be responsible for the implementation of the project and in cooperation with David S. Gower (Batman Begins) and Keith Levine (The Night House) as producers.

Stevenson has worked on successful series such as corps of foreign currency and New cherry flavor from Netflix. The horror genre was also explored by the director, since she worked on the anthology series ChannelZero.

For now Twentieth Century Studios A possible premiere date has not been revealed. first omenbut considering she already has a way out, we definitely won’t have to wait long.

