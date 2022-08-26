Opening in 2022, days, schedules and televised for Day 11: Where to watch Liga MX matches

The MX . League There will be another week of feelings when Friday 26th August, the 10th day of Opening 2022. next one Sporting News Shows all the details to see every match.

In the United States, it is mentioned You can watch all the games of fuboTVa platform that contains all the channels that broadcast Liga MX.

What time are they playing and what channel are they playing Pubela vs. Juarez?

Mexico: Friday, August 26, 7:00 p.m. CDMX, on Azteca TV, ESPN; TV Azteca app, Star +.

United State: Friday, August 26, 8:00 PM ET, at TUDN; TUDN.tv, the TUDN app, fuboTV.

What time are they playing and what channel is Mazatlan broadcasting vs. America?

Mexico: Friday, August 26, 9:05 p.m. CDMX, on Azteca TV, ESPN; TV Azteca app, Star +.

United State: Friday, August 26, 10:05 PM ET on ViX+.

What time are they playing and what channel are Cruz Azul vs. Queretaro?

Mexico: Saturday, August 27, 5:00 PM CDMX, by ViX+.

United State: Saturday, August 27 at 6:00 p.m. ET, in Univision, TUDN; TUDN app, TUDN.tv, fuboTV.

What time are they playing and what channel are Tigres vs. Necaxa?

Mexico: Saturday, August 27, 7:05 PM CDMX, on Channel 5, TUDN; TUDN app, TUDN.tv.

United State: Saturday, August 27 at 8:05 p.m. ET, in Univision, TUDN; TUDN app, TUDN.tv, fuboTV.

What time are they playing and what channel are Chivas vs. Cougars?

Mexico: Saturday, August 27, 9:05 PM CDMX, on Channel 5, TUDN, TV Azteca; Chivas TV.

United State: Saturday, August 27, 10:05 p.m. ET on Telemundo, Universo; peacock, fuboTV..

What time do they play and what channel does Toluca vs TV broadcast? Pachuca?

Mexico: Sunday August 28, 12:00 CDMX, by Estrellas, TUDN; TUDN app, TUDN.tv.

United State: Sunday, August 28, 01:00 ET, in Univision, TUDN; TUDN app, TUDN.tv, fuboTV.

What time are they playing and what channel is León vs. TV on. atlas?

Mexico: Sunday, August 28, 7:00 p.m. CDMX, on FOX Sports Premium, Claro Sports; Mark Claro (YouTube).

United State: Sunday August 28 at 8:00 PM ET on ViX+.

What time are they playing and what channel is Santos vs. Athletic San Luis?

Mexico: Sunday, August 28, 7:05 p.m. CDMX, on ESPN; ViX+.

United State: Sunday, August 28 at 8:05 p.m. ET, on FOX Deportes; FOX Sports app, fuboTV.

What time are they playing and what channel is Tijuana vs. Monterey?