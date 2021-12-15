Opening of the 2021 International Chinese Language Educational Exchange Week

People Online 2021:12:14.14:30

On the morning of December 13, the opening ceremony of the “2021 International Chinese Language Educational Exchange Week” was held in Beijing, aiming to promote the development of high-quality international education for Chinese Mandarin, and better serve Chinese students of all. around the world and promote exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and foreign languages. This week of exchanges will host nearly 40 activities through a range of online and offline methods to demonstrate results, share experiences, enhance collaboration, plan for the future, and promote high-quality and sustainable development of international language education.

Tian Xiujun, Vice Minister of Education and Director of the National Language and Writing Commission, attended the opening ceremony and noted in his speech that international Chinese education is a public language product that China offers to the world and an important platform for China to be integrated into the world and for the world to understand China. It is our unconditional responsibility as a mother tongue country to teach international Chinese and help people all over the world learn Chinese. This week of exchanges is expected to be used as an opportunity to build more cooperation platforms and promote the diversified and high-quality development of Chinese and foreign language and cultural exchanges, and inject new vitality and strength into the mutual learning of Chinese civilizations. links between peoples.

At the opening ceremony, the Language Education and Cooperation Center (CLEC) signed an agreement with the Ugandan Ministry of Education and Sports, the Brazilian University International Cooperation Group, the University of Glasgow in the UK, the Scottish National Center for Languages, and the Independent Centre. The University of Barcelona in Spain and the China-ASEAN Center to establish a Chinese language teaching project. In addition, CLEC signed a cooperation agreement with Mondlane University in Mozambique to support the construction of “smart classrooms”, and signed an agreement with the Chinese Bole High School Choir on creating a Chinese music classroom, introducing new ideas and new plans for global exchanges and cooperation in the field of Chinese language education.

