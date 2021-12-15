Uganda records another positive for COVID-19 ahead of Tokyo.

A second case of coronavirus was recorded in the African delegation already in Japan.

Authorities in Izumisano municipality, where they are staying, reported on Wednesday that another member of the Ugandan Olympic team who arrived in Japan last week to train for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, has tested positive for COVID-19.

He is an athlete and the second positive in the nine-member delegation that has traveled to the country to complete their training, according to public broadcaster NHK on Wednesday.

The athlete tested positive for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that was taken the day before and came out on Wednesday. He is asymptomatic, although he will be admitted to the hospital or clinic for follow-up.

This case was revealed days after the team’s coach tested positive in tests carried out at the airport upon their arrival in the archipelago on the 19th.

The Japanese authorities prevented the bus from entering Japanese territory. He was sent to a special medical facility for this type of case.

The eight athletes, including the new positive player and an official from Izumisano, were kept under observation in a hotel. The entourage of the African nation includes boxers, weightlifters, swimmers and coaches.

The entire Ugandan team received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. They obtained a certificate proving they were free of the virus in the 72 hours prior to the flight.

The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, which will begin on July 23. It will be held in the form of a “bubble” and will not have foreign visitors by decision of the Japanese authorities.

