MLS 2022 schedule: Charlotte football debuts and MLS Cup advances one month to Qatar 2022 World Cup | MLS Sports

MLS 2022 schedule: Charlotte football debuts and MLS Cup advances one month to Qatar 2022 World Cup
the MLS make known to him Evaluation Complete for the 2022 season, including First Appearance of the 28th Franchise – Charlotte– And the opening of the new stadium in Nashville, the stadium with the largest capacity for football practice in the United States.
What are the dates for the MLS calendar in 2022?
* The regular season of the Major League Soccer will start on Saturday, February 26 and continue until Decision Day, the last date of which will be Saturday, October 9.
* The MLS 2022 qualifiers will be played immediately after the regular season, with three consecutive weeks of work leading up to the MLS 2022 Cup Grand Final on November 5, two weeks before the tournament kicks off. The start of the Qatar World Cup 2022, November 21.
The MLS regular season 2022 will see the largest television coverage in the history of the league. A record number of 48 matches will be broadcast on Open TV through Univisionand UniMás, ABC and FOX, with a total of 32 commitments, will be broadcast on Univision and UniMás screens.
Univision coverage of the 2022 MLS season
Univision coverage will begin next year with the 2021 Western Conference top seed – Colorado Rapids – facing LA Football Club at Bank of California (3:30 p.m. ET).
Meanwhile, the California Clasico, between San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy, will take place again at Stanford Stadium on June 25, after a two-season hiatus (UniMás, 10 p.m. ET)
Charlotte Diputa in LA Football League
The new club will open their inaugural season on February 26 against DC United at Audi Stadium, and make their home debut in front of their home fans on March 5 at Bank of America Stadium, against LA Galaxy (7:30pm, FOX/FOX Deportes) in front of a crowd of About 74,000 fans. The figure would set a new attendance record for an MLS match, breaking the record set by Atlanta United on August 3, 2019, with 72,548 fans at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Nashville SC premiere
On Sunday, May 1, Nashville SC Stadium, a modern 30,000-seat venue, will open its doors for a meeting between Nashville SC and Philadelphia Union (4 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN Deportes). This will be the 25th MLS stadium built or renovated by a North American League club, months before another stadium opens in St. Louis in late 2022.
Heineken All-For-All Competition Week: 11 matches in 10 days
Major League Soccer competition week runs from Friday, July 8 through Sunday, July 17.
It will start with a double header on Friday with the duels between Philadelphia Union and DC United (8pm ET), followed by “El Traffic”, where the LA Galaxy will visit LA Football Club (10pm ET) at Bank of California Stadium (ESPN/ ESPN Deportes).
The next day, the action moves to the Cascadia region: The Seattle Sounders will host the Portland Timbers (July 9, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX/FOX Deportes), the first of four games to be watched on FOX and FS1 in an 8-day period, which will conclude By the duel between Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati (July 17, 7:30 p.m. ET, FS1/FOX Deportes).
North of the border, CF Montreal hosts Toronto FC at Saputo Stadium on Saturday, July 16 (7:30 p.m. ET, TSN/TVA Sports), before the “Big Apple” action ends on July 17 when the New York Reds Bulls host New York City FC at Red Bull Arena (5pm EST, ESPN/ESPN Deportes).
Meteors fall in ‘Twin Cities’ with 2022 MLS All-Star Game, presented by Target
Allianz Field of Minnesota United FC will host the 2022 MLS All-Star Game on August 10, presented by Target. The gathering will see the completion of a week of activities across Minneapolis and St. Paul, which will include community activities, concerts, parties, the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G, and more. UniMás, ESPN, TSN, and TVA Sports will provide the game live, which begins at 8 p.m. ET.
Decision Day will prepare everything for the 2022 matches
At the end of the full party on Sunday, October 9, 28 competing teams from their conferences on Decision Day will face the final battle for post-season qualification. In dual-window television broadcasts on ESPN/ESPN Deportes and FS1/FOX Deportes, games will begin simultaneously at both MLS conferences.
