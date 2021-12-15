MLS 2022 schedule: Charlotte football debuts and MLS Cup advances one month to Qatar 2022 World Cup | MLS Sports

The new club will open their inaugural season on February 26 against DC United at Audi Stadium, and make their home debut in front of their home fans on March 5 at Bank of America Stadium, against LA Galaxy (7:30pm, FOX/FOX Deportes) in front of a crowd of About 74,000 fans. The figure would set a new attendance record for an MLS match, breaking the record set by Atlanta United on August 3, 2019, with 72,548 fans at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.