Oscar 2021: Netflix’s “Teachers of Octopuses” Wins Best Documentary Award | Cinema | entertainment

The production tells the surprising story of a diver who had an affair with a female octopus.

The amazing friendship (or love) between a man and a female Octopus is the subject of one of the most successful nature documentaries in recent times, which just won an Oscar.

South African documentary My octopus teacher, Directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, it has won the British Bafta Award days ago and many other prestigious awards since its premiere in September 2020.

For about an hour and a half, audiovisual producer and conservationist Craig Foster was spotted making his dives in the Atlantic Ocean off the west coast of South Africa, diving into a vast kelp forest and interacting with a platformer with him a little bit. Less, less, make a unique and moving bond.

The two directors, Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, won an Oscar for “My Teacher the Octopus”.

Ehrlich and Reid received the award at the Los Angeles party. “Thanks to Netflix for helping us share this story with the world.” She also said, “Thanks also to our entire team,” noting that they have filmed in South Africa, Amsterdam, England and the US “It’s a small story, but it’s global.”

Reed thanked Craig for teaching them that if a human can make friends with octopuses, then anything is possible.