Oscar 2021: Netflix’s “Teachers of Octopuses” Wins Best Documentary Award | Cinema | entertainment

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The production tells the surprising story of a diver who had an affair with a female octopus.

The amazing friendship (or love) between a man and a female Octopus is the subject of one of the most successful nature documentaries in recent times, which just won an Oscar.

South African documentary My octopus teacher, Directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, it has won the British Bafta Award days ago and many other prestigious awards since its premiere in September 2020.

For about an hour and a half, audiovisual producer and conservationist Craig Foster was spotted making his dives in the Atlantic Ocean off the west coast of South Africa, diving into a vast kelp forest and interacting with a platformer with him a little bit. Less, less, make a unique and moving bond.

The two directors, Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, won an Oscar for “My Teacher the Octopus”.

Ehrlich and Reid received the award at the Los Angeles party. “Thanks to Netflix for helping us share this story with the world.” She also said, “Thanks also to our entire team,” noting that they have filmed in South Africa, Amsterdam, England and the US “It’s a small story, but it’s global.”

Reed thanked Craig for teaching them that if a human can make friends with octopuses, then anything is possible. (I)

More Stories

Mexico at the Oscars 2021: List of Mexican nominees and candidates

11 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The Rescue in Entebbe: The story of the 1976 hijacking of an Air France plane bound for Tel Aviv

19 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The Rescue Entebbe review: the last plane to Uganda

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Oscars 2021 to promote movie ads

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

“The Lion King”: “Colonialism” accused Disney of recording the famous expression “Hakuna Matata”

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

It will be Netflix’s “The House of Flowers”!

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Cruz Azul, vaccinated against Covid-19 in the United States

2 hours ago Leland Griffith

Remittances are the main source of foreign exchange in the first two months Economy, Mexico, Maine

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Oscar 2021: Netflix’s “Teachers of Octopuses” Wins Best Documentary Award | Cinema | entertainment

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Victory of Lorena Rangel in American Athletics – El Sol de San Luis

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The British MI6 will monitor the biggest polluters in the world

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring