Oscars 2021 to promote movie ads

United State.- Trailer for the new version of “West Side Story“, Directed by Steven SpielbergMusicalIn the heights“, from Lin-Manuel Miranda, YSoul Summer, By Questlove, will premier live at the Oscars on Sunday.

This is an unusual gesture on the part Hollywood Academy, Which usually refrains from promoting first shows, but during this ceremony it will try to encourage viewers to return to theaters after more than a year of being closed due to the epidemic.

Vice President of Advertising Sales DisneyAnd the Jerry Daniilo, In an interview with the magazine Adweek These three previews, from 30 to 90 seconds, will be part of the series’ concert ABC, Properties Walt Disney Company.

Ariana DebusOf Puerto Rican descent and new protagonist.West Side Story, On stage to present the trailer for the famous musical and invite viewers to come to theaters.

Puerto Ricans will do the same Lin-Manuel Miranda, An authorHamiltonAnd which her next documentary film, “In the heights“ It was one of the most anticipated releases for 2020 but had to be postponed until June 11, 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

For this part, Brad PittAnd the ZendayaAnd the Rita MorenoJoaquin and Phoenix Harrison FordAmong others, they will be some of the hosts, who, to adapt to the circumstances, will change their usual format for a particular scenario that will imitate a live movie.

To do so safely, officials booked Union Station, the central train station in Los Angeles, where they designed an outdoor space to present awards.