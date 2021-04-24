Oscars 2021 to promote movie ads

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

United State.- Trailer for the new version of “West Side Story“, Directed by Steven SpielbergMusicalIn the heights“, from Lin-Manuel Miranda, YSoul Summer, By Questlove, will premier live at the Oscars on Sunday.

This is an unusual gesture on the part Hollywood Academy, Which usually refrains from promoting first shows, but during this ceremony it will try to encourage viewers to return to theaters after more than a year of being closed due to the epidemic.

Vice President of Advertising Sales DisneyAnd the Jerry Daniilo, In an interview with the magazine Adweek These three previews, from 30 to 90 seconds, will be part of the series’ concert ABC, Properties Walt Disney Company.

Ariana DebusOf Puerto Rican descent and new protagonist.West Side Story, On stage to present the trailer for the famous musical and invite viewers to come to theaters.

Puerto Ricans will do the same Lin-Manuel Miranda, An authorHamiltonAnd which her next documentary film, “In the heights“ It was one of the most anticipated releases for 2020 but had to be postponed until June 11, 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

For this part, Brad PittAnd the ZendayaAnd the Rita MorenoJoaquin and Phoenix Harrison FordAmong others, they will be some of the hosts, who, to adapt to the circumstances, will change their usual format for a particular scenario that will imitate a live movie.

To do so safely, officials booked Union Station, the central train station in Los Angeles, where they designed an outdoor space to present awards.

More Stories

“The Lion King”: “Colonialism” accused Disney of recording the famous expression “Hakuna Matata”

11 hours ago Cynthia Porter

It will be Netflix’s “The House of Flowers”!

19 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Highlights and shades: Skin lightening in Uganda

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

What series to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney, and Amazon Prime Video: Luis Miguel or Falcon and the Winter Soldier, among others | entertainment

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

This is the viral dance created by some African kids that roams the whole world

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix: Series and Movies to Watch This Weekend – Cinema and TV – Culture

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The United States, Mexico and Denmark win the gold medal in the team bracket

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

United States: Joe Biden will raise the capital gains tax by up to 43.4% for the wealthy

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Oscars 2021 to promote movie ads

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Three titles will be contested in UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2 with a stadium full anytime and where are you watching live broadcasts?

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

A man arrested for infecting 22 people with Covid in Mallorca

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring