“The Lion King”: “Colonialism” accused Disney of recording the famous expression “Hakuna Matata”

11 hours ago Cynthia Porter
  • The wording
  • BBC World News

Image source, Disney Studios Los Angeles / YouTube

explained,

“The Lion King” made the phrase “Hakuna Matata” world famous, which in Swahili means “no problem”.

Hakuna Matata: A Way of Being. Hakuna Matata, don’t be afraid. Without worrying about how you should live. To live like this, I learned here … “hakuuuuna matataaaaa”.

With this chorus, the Latin American version of “The Lion King”, Disney made a world-famous phrase forever meaning in Swahili, an African language spoken in East Africa, ‘No problem’ or ‘no worries’.

Of course, Disney didn’t invent the expression. However, the company first requested that the phrase be recorded in 1994, the year it released its first animated film.

It finally did so in the United States in 2003, according to it Watchman, Including clothing and footwear products in the brand.

More Stories

Oscars 2021 to promote movie ads

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

It will be Netflix’s “The House of Flowers”!

19 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Highlights and shades: Skin lightening in Uganda

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

What series to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney, and Amazon Prime Video: Luis Miguel or Falcon and the Winter Soldier, among others | entertainment

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

This is the viral dance created by some African kids that roams the whole world

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix: Series and Movies to Watch This Weekend – Cinema and TV – Culture

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The United States, Mexico and Denmark win the gold medal in the team bracket

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

United States: Joe Biden will raise the capital gains tax by up to 43.4% for the wealthy

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Oscars 2021 to promote movie ads

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Three titles will be contested in UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2 with a stadium full anytime and where are you watching live broadcasts?

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

A man arrested for infecting 22 people with Covid in Mallorca

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring