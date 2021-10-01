Panama adds 7 new call-ups for the knockout round | Sports
– Attackers Abdelilah Arroyo of the Israeli Maccabi Petah Tikva. Gabriel Torres from Costa Rica Alagoulense. Freddy Gondola of Tachira, Venezuela; Ismael Diaz, from Tauro, appeared in the list of 27 players announced by Panama on Thursday for its confrontations with El Salvador, the United States and Canada in the qualifying rounds for the World Cup.
Defender Harold Cummings of the Bolivian club Always Reddy. Midfielders Armando Cuper, of Maccabi Petah Tikva, and Cristian Martinez of Plaza Amador, completed the seven new additions to the squad, after not participating in the first round of qualifying for Qatar 2022.
Among the elements left out of the invitation for this tour was defender Andres Andrade of Germany’s Armenia Bielefeld. Ariano Flowers, by Alianza Atlético; Evan Anderson of the university; Midfielder Adalberto Carracquilla of the Houston Dynamo of MLS. Carlos Harvey of LA Galaxy II; And Romesh Evi of the Bulgarian club Itar Veliko Tarnovo. And striker Jose Fajardo from Ecuador, October 9. Cecilio Waterman of Everton, Chile.
Panama, ranked 68 in the FIFA rankings, started with a 0-0 draw with Costa Rica, beating local Jamaica 3-0 and drawing 1-1 at home with Mexico. He will visit El Salvador (65) on October 7 before hosting the United States three days later and concluding with an away match against Canada on October 13.
Goalkeepers: Jose Calderon (San Francisco, Panama), Luis Mejia (Phoenix, Uruguay), Orlando Mosquera (Always Reddy, Bolivia).
Defenders: Cesar Blackman (Dunajska Streda, Slovakia), Harold Cummings (Always Reddy, Bolivia), Eric Davis (Dunajska Streda, Slovakia), Fidel Escobar (Alcorcon, Spain), Jorge Gutierrez (Toros), Oscar Linton (Imapari, Japan) . Michael Amir Murillo (Anderlecht, Belgium), Giovanni Ramos (Atletico Venezuela)
Midfielders: Abdullah Ayarza (Cenciano), Yoel Barceñas (Leganés, Spain), Armando Cuper (Macabi Petah Tikva, Israel), Anibal Godoy (Nashville, USA), Eduardo Guerrero (Macabi Tel Aviv, Israel), Christian Martinez (Plaza Amador), Alberto Quintero (University), Jose Luis Rodriguez (Gijon, Spain), Cesar Llanes (Zaragoza)
Forwards: Abdullah Arroyo (Macabi Petah Tikva, Israel), Rolando Blackburn (The Strongest, Bolivia), Jair Catoy (Always Reddy, Bolivia), Ismael Diaz (Tauro), Freddy Gondola (Tachira, Venezuela), Alfredo Stephens (Aragua), Gabriel Torres (Alagolinese, Costa Rica)
