Panama confirms the list of players for the matches against El Salvador, the United States and Canada

National Football Team Panama He called up 27 players for the matches against El Salvador, the United States and Canada on the second day of the CONCACAF World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers and highlights the five players invited to the World Cup.

Thomas Christiansen, captain of the Central American Red Team, called Gabriel Torres, Ismael Diaz, Abdullah Arroyo, Harold Cummings and Armando Cuper to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, who were once again called up to defend the national colours.

In the position left by Alberto Carrascoela, who was knocked out of the call due to injury, Christian Martinez enters. Another novelty on the list, besides Freddy Gondola, who is having a good time in Venezuela’s Tachira.

Next Saturday, the Panamanian team will focus on training in their territory until Tuesday, traveling to El Salvador the following day to meet their first commitment on the second day of the qualifying rounds on October 7.

Panama squad list:

Goalkeepers: Luis Mejia (CA Fénix, URU), Jose Calderon (San Francisco FC, Ban), Orlando Mosquera (Always Reddy, Paul).

Defenders: Michael Amir Murillo (RSC Anderlecht, Belgium), Cesar Blackman (FC DAC 1904, SVK), Fidel Escobar (AD Alcorcón, Spain), Jiovany Ramos (Atlético Venezuela, VEN), Harold Cummings (Always Ready, BOL), Oscar . Linton (FC Imabari, Japan), Eric Davis (FC DAC 1904, SVK), Jorge Gutierrez (Tauro FC, Ban).

Midfielders: Edgar Barceñas (CD Leganés, ESP), Aníbal Godoy (Nashville SC, USA) José Luis Rodríguez (Real Sporting de Gijón, ESP), Alberto Quintero (University, PER), César Yanis (CD Del Este, PAN) Abdiel Ayarza (Cienciano, PER), Cristian Martínez (Plaza Amador, PAN), Armando Cooper (United Arab, PAN) and Eduardo Guerrero (Maccabi Tel-Aviv, ISR)

Forwards: Rolando Blackburn (stronger, Paul), Gabriel Torres (Alagoilens, Cranich), Alfredo Stevens (Aragua, Finn), Jair Catoy (Always Reddy, Paul), Freddy Gondola (Tachira manager, Finn), Ismael Diaz (Tauro FC, PAN) and Abdiel Arroyo (United Arab Emirates, PAN).

