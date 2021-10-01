Suárez adjusts the midfield and offensive in a new call • University Weekly

Coach Luis Fernando Suarez’s call to the Costa Rican soccer team brought changes in the midfield and front to the history of triple eliminations in Honduras and the United States and against El Salvador at home.

National team coach Luis Fernando Suarez made his second call this morning for the triple-elimination round heading to the Qatar World Cup 2022 against Honduras, El Salvador and the United States.

As goalkeepers, he has the same three goalkeepers who were on the September triple date: Keylor Navas, Lionel Moreira and Aaron Cruz. Nothing has changed on the defensive line either, calling in Oscar Duarte, Francisco Calvo, Juan Pablo Vargas, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Brian Oviedo, Ronald Mataretta, Kendall Waston, Ricardo Blanco, Kechier Fuller and Fernan Veron.

But from the middle of the field forward, he made changes, because in the midfield he no longer calls the Joyson Bennett who initially filled his eyes, La Jefferson Brennis, Ariel Lasseter, David Guzman and La Barlon Sequera, and in his place will give opportunity to Youstin Salas, Orlando Galo and Johan Venegas and Luis Díaz.

Celso Borges, Brian Ruiz Yeltsin Tejeda, Randall Leal and Jimmy Marin recur in the middle.

And on the offensive line, in addition to the already known Ugalde resignation, Suarez called up Jose Guillermo Ortiz instead of Jurgens Montenegro. Repeat by Joel Campbell, Jonathan Moya and Kenneth Vargas.

The second triple date starts with a trip to San Pedro Sula to face the Honduran representative on October 7 at 6 p.m. Then take the same night or the next morning flight back to play on October 10 at 4 p.m. at the National Stadium, in front of a maximum of 5,000 people maximum, against the Salvadoran team, immediately going to the airport again, visas in hand, to play against the United States team in Columbus only 48 hours after the end of the game against El Salvador; That is 6 pm on October 12.

At the moment, Costa Rica is running fifth of the octagon with just two points after three games, not even making it to an Intercontinental playoff against another confederation.