Olympic medalist Kelley Keeler pleads guilty to assaulting the US Capitol

Last January, the world’s attention focused on Capitol (Washington, USA). Five deaths and a scandal you never knew existed in one of the safest places on the planet. Pictures of the attackers captured the national and international media, and one of them was confirmed injured Clay Killer.

Overnight, Klete Keller is back in the media again. And yes, to be back because the former swimmer is known for winning an Olympic medal. to share equipment with Michael Phelps. In total, these minerals conquered in JJO: two in Olympic Games 2000 (one bronze and one silver), two in 2004 (one bronze and one gold). Gold medal achieved in 4×200 test, repeating success in Beijing 2008.

The former Olympic swimmer on Thursday pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding to attack the United States Capitol. He pleaded guilty to one of the seven counts against him before a federal court judge Capitalin which Washington is located, Richard Lyons.

Screenshot from video showing Klete Keller in the attack on the Capitol



Defense and prosecutors reached an agreement under which the former Olympian agreed to cooperate with Department of Justice. This includes testifying in other trials of possible participation in clandestine police activity. In exchange, other fees will be dropped.

It’s not a bad deal for Kelly Keeler and the obstruction of an official charge can carry up to 20 years in prison. Although among the rules of sentencing, it has been established that the sentence is between 21 and 27 months.

For now, the judge will wait to see the degree of cooperation of Keeler, who did not speak during the reserved hearing to answer a series of yes and no questions about the charges and understand the terms of the agreement. For his part, Judge Lyon said the court would make an “independent evaluation”. The final verdict will depend on this.

A picture of Klete Keller in a video was enough for his former teammates and also coaches to confirm that he was one of the thieves in the Capitol. This event came within the framework of the session in which the results of the November 2020 elections were ratified, and in which the results of the November 2020 elections were ratified Joe Biden superimposed on Donald Trump. Specifically, it was the latter’s followers who starred in this embarrassing chapter of history United States of America.

