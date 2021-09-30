Talented young people from Uganda are invited to attend the football show in Spain

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Uganda was invited to Spain to participate in a football exhibition project for talented young footballers.

fast growing game management team; FestoWeb published this information on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

This is a historic opportunity for young and talented footballers from Uganda to attend a concert in Spain codenamed “Team Fundy”; “We are building bridges to create a thriving and dignified youthful reality.”

Team Fundy will play three professional matches in 12 professional seasons at Secunda B.

All matches will be played at the Municipal Stadium, Guillermo Amore av Ciudad Deportivo and Benidorm Alicante Stadium.

The bootcamp will be held in Spain to fund the Uganda Choice Group in Al Pas del Pi.

More Stories

hard disk | Mexico for the fight against the environment – El Sol de México

1 min ago Sharon Hanson

Crossroads of two Afghan athletes | Sports

8 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Panama adds 7 new call-ups for the knockout round | Sports

16 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Panama confirms the list of players for the matches against El Salvador, the United States and Canada

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Suárez adjusts the midfield and offensive in a new call • University Weekly

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Olympic medalist Kelley Keeler pleads guilty to assaulting the US Capitol

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

hard disk | Mexico for the fight against the environment – El Sol de México

1 min ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp Plus: How to download the new version and what it offers to its users

2 mins ago Leo Adkins

What are they and what place does CdMx occupy?

4 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Casado will offer to close the lines in Valencia, with Ayuso as the protagonist this Saturday after landing from the United States

7 mins ago Leland Griffith

$866.1 million in transfers from the United States to support the economy

9 mins ago Mia Thompson