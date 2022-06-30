‘Paper House: Korea’ Explains the End of the Netflix Series: What Happened to the Hacked Agent | Cinema and entertainment series

10 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Despite the fact that the plot is the same as in the original Spanish series, “The Paper House: Korea” has captivated the Netflix audience with its tension-filled scenes.

If you’ve already finished watching its six episodes and still have some doubts about what happened, keep reading, because here we explain what happened at the end of the series.

The revealed ending of the Netflix series “The paper house: Korea”

Despite some details, this new Korean version of “La casa de papel” has certain scenes similar to those seen in the Spanish version.

Some of them are how Professor recruits Tokyo, explains his plan to infiltrate the mint, and Berlin orders Denver to kill a hostage (which he refuses to do), or Arturito (in this version named Jo Young Min), being a nuisance to the thieves.

In the last episode, you can see how the professor managed to escape from a police chase by throwing himself with the motley truck towards some kind of canal.

After Captain Cha Moo-hyuk’s operation, in which agents infiltrated the robbery, one of them seemed to have been killed. This is how the police use this fact to their advantage to distort the public image of thieves.

The inspector uses the pretext that the hostages’ relatives are worried about negotiating with the professor and entering the mint with a photographer.

Once he did that, he decided to check that every one of them was safe and sound. However, he began searching for the client who was supposedly killed.

This is what the “plot plot” looks like at the end of the series, in which the client was still alive, which can be interpreted as a defeat for the police, which was resented by public opinion.

After that, you can see how the inspector has an appointment with the professor, where she finds out that the daughter of the US ambassador to Korea (one of the hostages of the robbery) put a piece of the bill in her pocket without noticing it. What makes her think about the true intentions of the thieves.

The professor is left alone, who heads home. Before entering, someone interrupted him: Captain Cha Moo Hyuk himself. This is how the first season of “The paper house: Korea” ends. Could the identity of the “Professor” have been discovered?

More Stories

Ricky Martin talks on Instagram about his criticism of “Lightyear” USA USA United States Celebs RMMN | from the side

8 hours ago Cynthia Porter

2022 releases: most awaited movies and series

16 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Instagram: How to Limit the Time Spent on the Network

20 hours ago Leo Adkins

Stranger Things 4, Volume 2: When it opens, a trailer and what is known about the Netflix series | When does he come out and how does he watch | Characters | cast | Peru B | Mexico MX | Colombia with | United States of America | Colombia

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

It is one of the biggest sci-fi surprises of this century and you have just over 48 hours to watch it

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix is ​​preparing a “reality” based on the South Korean series

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

‘Paper House: Korea’ Explains the End of the Netflix Series: What Happened to the Hacked Agent | Cinema and entertainment series

10 mins ago Cynthia Porter

The role of diet in the management of inflammatory bowel disease

7 hours ago Mia Thompson

Luis Grijalva will once again face the best in the world at BAHAUS-Galan 2022

7 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Mysterious signals recurring from a distant galaxy keep astronomers confused – teach me about science

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

Guillermo Laso, President of Ecuador, evades impeachment from the National Assembly

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring