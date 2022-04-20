Paramount is making a live-action Beyblade movie

38 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Let it rip!!

Being one of the most popular anime of the first decade of the twenty-first century, beyblades Getting ready to come back, even though she’s going to do it now A movie with actors in a real picture.

paramount pictures He is the one behind this project, which was revealed by Deadline Gate, noting that the project is in its early stages.

Adaptation he already has Neil Widener and Gavin James They were contracted so that these two people would be the ones to write the script that would be reflected on the screen.

In addition to Paramount, the film will feature an engagement Jerry Bruckheimerone of the most famous producers in Hollywood, and among his productions are films such as The bestAnd disaster And the entire franchise Pirates of the Caribbean.

Looking at the beginning of the movie, at the moment there are no other details about it, and you don’t know if an unreleased plot will be shown or if the anime will be adapted.

The franchise has various animated series, with the first of which arrived in 2001 and runs through 2005. Most recently, beyblade burstIt started in 2016 and is still waiting till now to receive new episodes.

It came from the series A whole wave of related gamesCreated by Hasbro and has been a huge sales success.

source: Limit

More Stories

Stephanie Caillou confirms her relationship with Maxi Iglesias has ended and avoids talking about actor Kerem Bursin

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

All James Bond movies will be available on Amazon Prime Video starting May 1

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Ridima Kapoor Sahni shares her fan art incorporating Rishi Kapoor into Alia Ranbir’s wedding photo

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Hoda Kotb posts adorable pictures of Haley and Amal from Easter

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Farina: “I apologize for not realizing that years ago I had a vision for urban music” | culture

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

40 years of “Man of Steel” that depicted “Solidarity”

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Jalisco opens office in Washington as part of economic relaunch – Occidental

36 mins ago Mia Thompson

Paramount is making a live-action Beyblade movie

38 mins ago Cynthia Porter

They found an Australian lizard that is considered extinct – science – life

41 mins ago Mia Thompson

Felipe Allo: The Dominican Republic will surpass the United States in quality

42 mins ago Sharon Hanson

How do you see the planetary conjunction for April

43 mins ago Leo Adkins