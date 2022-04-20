This is the character Denzel Washington was about to play in Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious It is one of the most successful action films in the history of cinema. Led franchise Vin Diesel It is preparing to bid farewell to two new films that are set to hit the big screen in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

The The 10th Fast & Furious movie It’s already in production, and as usual in the saga, in addition to returning some of the most memorable characters from the franchise, it will also introduce new faces. between them, Jason Momoain the role of the villain, as well as merging Daniela Melchior s Brie Larsonin roles that have not yet been released.

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker

The truth is that just as there have been a slew of famous actors and actresses who have gone through this saga, there were some who were just about to do it, but were finally left out. This is the situation Denzel Washingtonwho was about to join one of the deliveries.

The Two-time Oscar winnerGet close to playing an important character in angry 7. As it turned out in August 2013, Washington was one of the candidates to play Mr. Nobody, which ultimately ended up being Kurt Russell at Angry 7, Angry Fates F9: Fast Saga.

Kurt Russell as Mr. Nobody

Mr. Nobody works as a government agent running covert operations for the United States government, who repeatedly recruits Dom and his team to carry out his missions, mostly due to their skills and connections with the enemy. Transformation. In the latest Fast and Furious 9 movie, the fate of this character is uncertain after the plane crash at the beginning of the movie.

Like many other actors, Washington was offered the role, which ended up being rejected. It’s not entirely clear why he decided not to accept the role, but if he had, he would have made his mark on the successful franchise.

fast and furious 10 will hit theaters in May 2023.