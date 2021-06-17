Paulo Diaz and Enzo Fernandez, among 27 players from River who have traveled to the United States

57 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Chilean defender Paulo Diaz, who beat myocarditis caused by Covid-19, and midfielder Enzo Fernandez, fired by defense and justice, are finally included by River DT, Marcelo Gallardo, in the squad that will travel tomorrow to Orlando, United States, Do pre-season.

The 27 players who will be part of the delegation will be:

Goalkeepers: German Lux, Enrique Bologna, Franco Petroli and Leonardo Diaz (youngster made his debut in the Clasico with Boca, for the LPF Cup, and signed his first contract).

Defenders: Fabrizio Angleri, Jonathan Maidana, Alex Figo, Thomas Lecanda, Milton Casco, Javier Pinola and Paulo Diaz.

Releases: Bruno Zuccolini, Felipe Peña Piafor, Agustin Pallavicino, Jorge Carrascal, Enzo Perez, Jose Paradella, Enzo Fernandez, Santiago Simon, Thomas Castro Pons and Thomas Galván.

Forwards: Matias Suarez, Federico Girotti, Lucas Beltran, Flapian Londono Bedoya, Benjamin Rollheiser and Agustin Fontana.

Among the multiple absentees are goalkeeper Franco Armani, defender Gonzalo Montiel, Uruguayan midfielder Nicolas de la Cruz, Paraguayan defender Robert Rojas and Colombian striker Rafael Borre, all with their teams in the Copa America being held in Brazil.

Team River will work inside the Disney Health Bubble at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex and will reside at Kissimmee Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center

In the three weeks pre-season in Orlando, the team will play three pre-season friendlies: on June 27 in Miami against America de Cali. And on June 30 and July 4 with Barcelona from Guayaquil, Ecuador, at ESPN’s headquarters. (Tillam)

More Stories

The undefeated US women’s national team continues

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Who will win the NBA Championship?

10 hours ago Leo Adkins

How to watch Gateshead Diamond League shows

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Danilo Acosta forgets the United States and decides to play for Honduras

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

How to watch Gateshead Diamond League shows

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

La Jornada – Panama, El Salvador, and Canada advance to the octagonal CONCACAF

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Meet Edgar Angulo, who will travel to the Dominican Republic to represent El Salvador at Mister Model International

54 mins ago Mia Thompson

Selena Quintanilla: This was really the first meeting between the Queen of Tex-Mex and Gloria Estefan | Selena Series | Netflix series | United States | USA | USA nnda nnlt | Mexico

56 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Paulo Diaz and Enzo Fernandez, among 27 players from River who have traveled to the United States

57 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The western United States is burning over 46 degrees Celsius and it’s not summer yet

59 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

IMSS Durango continues to intensify preventive measures and medical consultations in family medicine units – call today

5 hours ago Mia Thompson