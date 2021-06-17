Paulo Diaz and Enzo Fernandez, among 27 players from River who have traveled to the United States

Chilean defender Paulo Diaz, who beat myocarditis caused by Covid-19, and midfielder Enzo Fernandez, fired by defense and justice, are finally included by River DT, Marcelo Gallardo, in the squad that will travel tomorrow to Orlando, United States, Do pre-season.

The 27 players who will be part of the delegation will be:

Goalkeepers: German Lux, Enrique Bologna, Franco Petroli and Leonardo Diaz (youngster made his debut in the Clasico with Boca, for the LPF Cup, and signed his first contract).

Defenders: Fabrizio Angleri, Jonathan Maidana, Alex Figo, Thomas Lecanda, Milton Casco, Javier Pinola and Paulo Diaz.

Releases: Bruno Zuccolini, Felipe Peña Piafor, Agustin Pallavicino, Jorge Carrascal, Enzo Perez, Jose Paradella, Enzo Fernandez, Santiago Simon, Thomas Castro Pons and Thomas Galván.

Forwards: Matias Suarez, Federico Girotti, Lucas Beltran, Flapian Londono Bedoya, Benjamin Rollheiser and Agustin Fontana.

Among the multiple absentees are goalkeeper Franco Armani, defender Gonzalo Montiel, Uruguayan midfielder Nicolas de la Cruz, Paraguayan defender Robert Rojas and Colombian striker Rafael Borre, all with their teams in the Copa America being held in Brazil.

Team River will work inside the Disney Health Bubble at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex and will reside at Kissimmee Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center

In the three weeks pre-season in Orlando, the team will play three pre-season friendlies: on June 27 in Miami against America de Cali. And on June 30 and July 4 with Barcelona from Guayaquil, Ecuador, at ESPN’s headquarters. (Tillam)