The undefeated US women’s national team continues

It seems that in the world, currently, no team is capable of defeating United States women’s national team, which continues an unstoppable winning streak after beating 2-0 to Nigeria, at a friendly match in Austin, Texas.

At the meeting that marked the official opening of Q2 Stadium, the new home of Austin FCled by Macedonian Vlatko Andonovsky He won his 20th victory since taking office in November 2019, thanks to goals from Kristen Press (45′) and Lynne Williams (90′).

Thanks to this performance, United State Still undefeated on the way to Tokyo Olympics 2020Where they’ll go in search of the gold medal they couldn’t get Rio 2016, which they reached as candidates, not only because they are the current world champions, but their numbers are frightening.

Overview of the United States vs. Nigeria (American football)

The United States women’s national team makes history



As we said, since the arrival of Vlatko Andonovsky to the technical management, at the end of October 2019, he played 21 matches, all of them are friendly, Reach 20 wins and only 1 drawAnd the 1-1 against Sweden, where they were on the verge of losing without being defeated.

But the most incredible thing is that Team USA has not lost a game since January 19, 2019, when he’s still driving it Jill Ellis, they lost 1-3 to France, after that, Makes 42 unbeaten matches, for being the third best brand ever.

To date, the USWNT’s longest undefeated streak was between 2011 and 2013, when they went to 43 games unbeaten, and could surpass that number when in early July they played two friendlies against mexican national team.

+ Objectives of the US victory over Nigeria: