Peru Bermúdez retires from the sports narrative: “Qatar 2022 is the last”
One of the most symbolic voices in the mathematical narrative is a voice Enrique Bermúdez de la Serna. With a career spanning over 46 years in sports journalism, The dog Bermudez announced his retirement.
during transmission TUDN For the Mexico-USA match, the TV station took a break from covering the Mexican national team to share with the audience a decision dog Bermudez To bid farewell to the World Cup coverage.
With a video clip summarizing the highlights of his career TUDN He announced a “farewell” tour for the 71-year-old historian; The dog He will end the World Cup novelsfor this reason Qatar 2022 will be the last In which he will participate as a sports reporter.
After viewing the recording, Enrique took the microphone to the World Cup in the company of Paco Villa.
“Qatar, which will be my 12th World Cup, I have 11 World Cups and Qatar will be my last”
* Information development
