Mexico vs Honduras: Gerardo Martino will miss the match due to health problems

Gerardo Martino will miss the upcoming Orlando Ramirez-USA game

Gerardo Martino was booed after Mexico drew with the United States in the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers, Because the football shown by the selection did not appeal to sports fans.

At the same time, another news has surprised the audience, managers, players, colleagues, family and friends since then Martin, also known as the fatherHe is in a disturbing state of health.

Through the correspondent specialized in the Mexican national team Giberan Arrigo Martino You will miss the flight to meet Honduras, It is caused exclusively by a health problem.

Carlos Guerrero, reporter for Aztec TVHe added that he The right eye is painful From the coach of the national team during the current World Cup operation.

DT del Tri appears to have problems with his right eye (Image: Twitter/futpicante)

David Fittelson ESPN He was more specific, stressing that the health complications of the coach of the national team He could also see in front of his eyes the exit door of the country representative team.

During the first match of The last day of CONCACAF octagonalMexico and the United States in the Azteca Stadium. Thus, he was in the third step with 22 points, without the Americans.

However, due to the results obtained Panama And the Costa Ricascenario that tripartite For the following games it does not look quite favorable for Gerardo My Father Martino.

The next steps to follow are for Mexico to necessarily win over the countries of Honduras and El Salvador, because they are very close together, and impressively, the Costa Rican team, who are scurrying forward abroad.

The next matches of the Mexican national team will be the following Sunday 27 March against Honduras At the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium and Wednesday 30 March At the Azteca stadium he will face savior.

A file photo shows the coach of the Mexican-Argentine soccer team Gerardo “Tata” Martino. EFE / Jose Mendes



Drawdown claims cause following tripartite They will frown Gerardo My Father MartinoAztec team coach. Although the national team tried to open the scoring, they failed and the match was goalless.

As soon as the referee blew the whistle at the end of the match, boos and whistles appeared that demanded the departure of the Argentine coach from the bench. Three colors.

The Fans shouted claims against My Father Martino Well, the “go out” sound sounded again My FatherFrom the podium. Before the team tricolor He left the field, and the audience’s annoyance resounded in Coloso de Santa Ursula.

Even when they came out of the gym they kept chanting the phrase “outside” My Father” Why pressure on Femexfut to decide to fire the Argentine strategist?

Fans turned against Gerardo “Tata” Martino in Mexico against the United States (Photo: Carlos Alberto Perez/Infobay)

about Infobae Mexico Some fans have shared their view of Gerardo Martino’s work on the pitch. Most of them agreed that My Father He did not play with the intention of winning. Between complaints and dissatisfaction, they highlighted that Martino’s strategy was not enough, as the negative tie left much to be desired.

Another group of fans denounced the Argentine helmsman’s long career for belittling his work on Mexican soil ever since. So far he has not secured his passport to Qatar 2022 And in a series of negative combinations, it could fall into the transcontinental reclassification.

“I can’t understand that My Father Marino was taken out in Barcelona, ​​a mentally retarded bastard. Desperate for what he did with the national team‘, one of the testimonies collected outside the giant statue of Santa Ursula.

