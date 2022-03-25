Olympia traveled to the United States with all his offensive power to face the El Salvador Eagle
Tegucigalpa, Honduras.
Olympia has put his thinking and leadership aside in the current ATP Finals 2021-2022 rankings and has set his sights on the two warm-up matches that they will play against Ugila de El Salvador in the United States.
With the joy of driving in the National League, Pablo Lavalin and his team are not wasting time and are seeking continuity in the FIFA break, where they will play a double friendly match with the intent of not losing the rhythm of their group.
The merengue team has moved from the morning hours to Palmerola, where they plan to get on a plane at 1:10 pm to take them to the United States.
The first duel will be on Sunday, March 27 in North Carolina. The show will be at Wakemed Soccer Park, in the 101 Soccer Way Park sector in Cary. The match is set to 5:00 PM local time. That day at 7:00 pm Honduran time.
The rematch will be held two days later in Brooklyn, New York. Maimonides Park, located at 1904 Surf Street, will be where the lion and the eagles collide at 8:00 PM.
Tickets, which will go on sale this week, can be purchased through the website www.boletosexpress.com or by calling the phone numbers: +1201713 9122 and +1 800530 4202.
Olympia to travel with all its attacking power
The meringues travel with almost a full squad, their strength is in the offensive part, where they have the potential. Payroll is as follows:
Jose Mendoza, Alex Barrios, Jose Garcia, Maylor Nunez; Brian Bekeles, Axel Maldonado, Felix Crisanto, Jonny Leveron; Carlos Pineda, Jose Mario Pinto, Michele Chirinos, Bunic Garcia; German Mejia, Jorge Alvarez, Rodrigo Rodriguez, Jared Velasquez; Pedro Gonzalez, Eddie Hernandez, Jerry Bingson, Diego Reyes and Justin Arboleda
Authorization of the technical staff and managers
Pablo Lavalin, Javier Sodero, Franco Saita, Orlando Clute; Osman Madrid, Nahum Perez, Cesar Henriquez and Carlos Suazo.
“Reader. Beer practitioner. Web expert. Subtly charming travel geek. Friendly music specialist.”