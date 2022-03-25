Olympia traveled to the United States with all his offensive power to face the El Salvador Eagle

Olympia has put his thinking and leadership aside in the current ATP Finals 2021-2022 rankings and has set his sights on the two warm-up matches that they will play against Ugila de El Salvador in the United States.

With the joy of driving in the National League, Pablo Lavalin and his team are not wasting time and are seeking continuity in the FIFA break, where they will play a double friendly match with the intent of not losing the rhythm of their group.

The merengue team has moved from the morning hours to Palmerola, where they plan to get on a plane at 1:10 pm to take them to the United States.