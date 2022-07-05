Pixar will develop Woody فيلم

The Hollywood Machine insists on making the most of every franchise. The most recent example is Lightyear – 83% Animated movie in which Andy is one of the characters from Toy Story – 100%, I saw as a kid. Presumably, this is the same thing that will happen with Woody in the future, as a rumor claims that the animation studio is working on a spin-off from Sheriff.

according to Freakin’ giant robotPixar is developing a movie called Sharif Woodywhich will be emanating from Toy Story About the character who inspired the game we saw in the classic game. The project will be in the early stages of development, but it will follow a concept Light yearwhich is a completely separate movie from the original four installments.

This rumor should be taken with some caution. Although in the past this portal has correctly reported some surprises, such as the return of Patrick Stewart in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 88% or that Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn in Obi-Wan Kenobi – 95%, they have also failed in other films like the supposed return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in the aforementioned and newer Marvel movie.

In 2019, after the release of Toy Story 4 – 96%, Pixar confirmed that they would focus on original films rather than sequels to their classics. He achieved it during the epidemic with red – 91% Luke – 89% and the soul – 97% but they were also surprised by the end of 2020 with an announcement Light year. Given that Disney isn’t likely to give up on the game franchise, they might actually be looking for a way to give Woody their own version or a version of the character.

In the movies, Woody is proven to be inspired by the protagonist of a 1950s show called Woody Roundup. John Lasseter, director of the first batch, said earlier that he had always imagined that the game originally belonged to Andy’s father, who then gave it to his son. This would make way, according to the portal, for a film inspired by the famous Westerns of the time.

However, the factor that Disney will undoubtedly take into account will be Lightyear’s box office – 83%. The film has so far had the second highest opening in the United States, since the pandemic, for an animated film with $50 million, second only to Minions: A Villain Is Born. 84% with just over double that number. Currently, the Pixar title, two weeks after its launch, has earned barely $187 million.

Is this a sign that Woody’s movie might not be worth the cost? We’ll find out in time. In the past, the box office had already thwarted the conglomerate’s plans for endless benefits, most notably Han Solo: A Star Wars Story. 56%. Until then, we will have to wait until 2023 to see the next part of the study, which is titled primary It deals with two characters, one made of fire and the other of water.

