PlayStation VR 2 will allow you to see the environment without removing it and more details

Sony is preparing to launch a new generation of Earphone Virtual Reality PlayStation VR 2the successors to the original model that debuted in 2016. We don’t have a release date yet, but the company has open Learn more about what they can do, including some interesting features.

PS VR2 will allow users to see their surroundings without having to take off Earphonewith the intention of having more security when using it or simply to quickly check the location of one of the controls, for example, using the front cameras of the PS VR2.

Also, the new Earphone It can also scan the user’s surroundings using cameras and controls, in order to create a personalized play area. According to a Sony official, this allows “to expand the game area and customize it according to the room”.

Of course, if the player gets too close to the limits of the playing area, he will receive a warning.

Por último, Sony también anunció que las PS VR2 contarán con un modo cine para jugar juegos que no son de realidad virtual, en una especie de sala virtual con una pantalla que muestra el juego con una resolución de 1080p y tasas de refresco de entre 24Hz, 60 Hz y 120Hz, dependiendo del juego . Y si eres de los que disfruta realizar streaming de tus partidas en Twitch o YouTube, también será posible hacerlo e incluirte a ti mismo usando la cámara de PS5.

Las PS VR2 aún no tienen fecha de lanzamiento, pero se espera que lleguen este mismo año o en la primera mitad de 2023. Puedes ver More specs here.