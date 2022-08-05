Pope Francis regrets the brutal distortions of the liturgy

Pope Francis lamented the “brutal liturgical distortions” of the past decades, during a dialogue he had with a group of Jesuits in Canada.

Jesuit magazine Catholic Civiltà This Thursday published the text of the dialogue that the Holy Father had with 15 Jesuits in the Archdiocese of Quebec (Canada), in which he answered a question about the importance of studying the liturgy.

“When there is conflict, the liturgy is always mistreated. In Latin America, thirty years ago, monstrous liturgical distortions occurred,” Pope Francis said.

Then they fell over to the other side with the old ‘indietrist’ drunkenness. An oath was made in the church,’ he added.

On more than one occasion the Pope has criticized “indietrismo,” something he himself said at the press conference about the return flight from Canada to Rome, as contrary to tradition.

“Tradition is the source of inspiration for moving forward in the Church. Always these roots. Indietrismo goes back and always closes the reactionary position. It is important to understand well the role of tradition, which is always as open as the roots of a tree. The tree grows like this, doesn’t it?”

Pope Francis, in his interview with the Jesuits broadcast by La Civiltà Cattolica, said that his “performance in this area tried to follow the line drawn by John Paul II and Benedict XVI, who permitted the ancient rites and requested later verification.”

The Holy Father said: “The last examination revealed the need to discipline the subject and, above all, prevent it from becoming, let’s say, a ‘fashion’ issue and continuing to be a pastoral issue.”

In July 2021, Pope Francis published the property Mutu traditional guardswhich was limited to the celebration of the traditional Latin liturgy.

On June 29, 2022, on the occasion of the Feast of Saint Peter and Saint Paul, Pope Francis published the Apostolic Letter. DesirioOn the liturgical formation of the people of God.

Pope Francis concluded his conversation with the Jesuits in Canada by saying: “Studies will come that will improve thinking on the subject, which is important: the liturgy is the general praise of the people of God!”