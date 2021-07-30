Post-Phelps era, historic US failure in 4×200 . relays

17 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Mexico City (Abro). – After Michael Phelps retired, the US men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team failed for the first time to climb to the Olympic podium, having finished fourth in Tokyo 2020, which was not in their plans.

With Michael Phelps as the main pennant, the United States has established itself as a force in the discipline, winning gold at the last four Olympic Games.

However, in his role in Tokyo 2020, the American actor also saw the slowdown of his long historical streak: not only did he walk away from the Olympic podium for the first time since Moscow 1980, he’s broken 10 copies of the Olympic Games now, but he also broke. A series of 94 continuous podiums displayed by the men’s and women’s relay teams.

