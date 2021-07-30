Mexico City (Abro). – After Michael Phelps retired, the US men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team failed for the first time to climb to the Olympic podium, having finished fourth in Tokyo 2020, which was not in their plans.

With Michael Phelps as the main pennant, the United States has established itself as a force in the discipline, winning gold at the last four Olympic Games.

Related news

However, in his role in Tokyo 2020, the American actor also saw the slowdown of his long historical streak: not only did he walk away from the Olympic podium for the first time since Moscow 1980, he’s broken 10 copies of the Olympic Games now, but he also broke. A series of 94 continuous podiums displayed by the men’s and women’s relay teams.

And now, three decades later, the United States has finished the 4×200 meter freestyle race behind Great Britain (gold), and Olympic runner-up in Rio de Janeiro. Russian Olympic Committee (silver) and Australia (bronze).

Led by two of last Tuesday’s medalists, Tom Dean (gold) and Duncan Scott (silver) supported by James Jay and Matthew Richards, the Britons (…) dominated the Test with a time of 6 minutes 58 seconds and 58 percent, closing only 3 percent of a second off the world record to beat the flag-rivaling representative of the Russian Olympic Committee (7:01.81) and Australia (7:01.84).

The United States finished 7:02.83, followed by Italy, Switzerland, Germany and Brazil.