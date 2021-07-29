Athlete who tried to stay illegally in Japan was captured in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda.- On Wednesday, Ugandan police reported the arrest of a weightlifter who disappeared in Japan for questioning after failing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Julius Siketoliko, I am 20 years old, Disappeared from the Olympic Training Center After learning he didn’t get a place to compete in the Games, in a story he roamed the world while Japanese authorities tried to locate him.

He was eventually found and returned to Uganda, where government officials indicated that he would receive psychological support.

But instead he was taken to the police, according to family members who demanded his release in court.

“It is sad to see my son sharing a cell with criminals and he is innocent,” the athlete’s mother, Juliette Naluada, told AFP on Wednesday.

“The police violated his rights by detaining him indefinitely. I call on the government and the athletes to ensure his release. He is an innocent young man. He did no harm. Why is he being treated like a criminal?”

A Uganda Criminal Investigation Department spokesperson said Sikitoliko was being held for questioning about the alleged “fraud”.

“We have been informed that Cikitoliko did not qualify to be on the team in the first place. How did he get there? Who could have been behind his play? That’s what the police are trying to determine,” the spokesman said. Charles Twain to AFP.

Salem Musuk Senkonjo, President Ugandan Weightlifting FederationIn mid-July, it was announced that the athlete had trained “hard” for what could be his first Olympic weightlifting competition.

In a note found in his hotel room, the athlete said he wanted to stay in Japan for work and asked to send his goods to his family in Uganda.

Sikitoliko has recently won a bronze medal in the African Championships.

