Prejudices and even misogyny are “obstacles” in the way of medicine, says cardiologist Gisela Curtis

Morelia, Michoacan. “I have professional recognition, I feel personal satisfaction and have been able to break down barriers,” admits pediatric cardiologist Gisela Curtis, who admits that Not only did she have to deal with hatred for her close environment, but also with that of her fellow runners. Although she knew exactly what she wanted, she stopped to rethink whether she was making the right decision to continue the path of medical specialization.

“One of the first things that you have to face is that upon completion of the general medicine degree, and that happens to you to express the idea that you want to undertake a major, The questions that arise are what will happen to your family life, will your husband agree, will you delay having children? I got married before I started majoring and fortunately I had the full support of my partner, however, you have to face that. “

Jisella Cortés collaborates at the ISSSTE Hospital de Alta Especialidad and provides private medicine consultations. She realizes that although it is clear what is needed, this type of questioning causes a rethink of scenarios. “I learned from my colleagues that their husbands or partners refused to let them continue studying and that this had put obstacles in their way, and they chose to give up. Despite the fact that his desire was to continue preparing. ”

A pediatric cardiologist said one of the things she has to face within the specialty is misogyny. Despite the fact that pediatrics is a profession in which death reigns supreme, there are also some samples of male thoughts. “There is no shortage of comments where it is said that you stand out because you are beautiful, or because the head of teaching loves you and you simply do not have the merit.”

The doctor said during his conversation with La Voz de Michoacán: “It is suggested that you have other coincidences that give you advantages apparently, when this is a fallacy, because there are certain conditions that can be advantages, but in theory they are not.” There are also cases of harassment inside hospitals that make you think: What am I doing here?

She said that during her cardiology admission interview, they asked her uncomfortable questions that even stirred mixed feelings, which made her feel that she might be a bad mother. “They asked me why I didn’t stay at home to take care of my son. Obviously I knew the answer, but when he is asked this question he makes you think that you are behaving badly.”

“I chose that profession because I love working with children. I always wanted to study cardiology,” said the specialist, who despite all the challenges that were placed before her, believes that the environment in which she had to work was not very complex. The important point is that in the field of adult cardiology there was an order to accept a certain number of women, because most of them were men.

“For my colleagues it was complicated, because now the challenges are facing your own prejudices and fears and trying not to listen to all those negative comments that can make you feel and maybe discourage you. I always think that whoever pulls you off, you should go ahead. It’s not easy, but Of course it can be achieved as long as you specify it, “the specialist shared.

She takes care of children with various diseases on a daily basis. Her passion is medicine and she does it with more pleasure when she can help babies. At this point in your career it is considered accomplished. He did what he wanted to do, he is enjoying his job, he has achieved many things and is breaking paradigms. “When I came back from Mexico City, after studying, I not only found attitudes biased against women, but also discrimination.”

Among the doctors, the comments were in the sense that a pediatric cardiologist was not necessary, since most children with heart disease died. “There were a lot of negative comments, but today I’m here, working and working on increasing awareness of congenital heart disease. I have recognition and have managed to break many barriers in all respects, both professionally and personally“.