Presidential Tour in Central America – El Sol de México

After leading the battle ceremony on May 5 in Puebla, the President of the Republic began a series of important meetings with his counterparts from Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Belize, and Cuba that afternoon. It should be borne in mind that at the final stage of the preparations for the Summit of the Americas, which will be held in Los Angeles in June, the visit of the Mexican president may be a good opportunity to bring positions closer to the talks and negotiations that will be held at the invitation of President Joseph Biden with all countries of the American continent except Cuba Nicaragua and Venezuela. It is scheduled to return on Sunday 8.

On the other hand, it is also worth noting that this is the first exit from the country by President Lopez Obrador, other than the United States. But more importantly, it is a series of meetings, of countries with which Mexico has maintained, historically, geographically, culturally and commercially, among other sources of identity, a very close relationship. In any geopolitical guide, the region stretching from Canada to Colombia is illustrated as a unit of analysis, hence the importance of evaluating and strengthening the relations and links between our country and Central America as a whole.

As long as the existence of our country in history, in the most important and difficult problems of that region. Recalling, for example, the granting of asylum to the “general of free men” César Augusto Sandino (1930) until the creation of the Contadora group (1983) or the recognition of combatants as a political and belligerent party (1979), the constructive and proactive capacities of Mexico’s foreign policy and international relations. Everything indicates, once again, that conditions exist to advance a common agenda between the governments of those countries and ours.

Of course, the main topic will be immigration, in all conversations. Indeed, electoral political dynamics in the United States have led to neutral stances and those in favor of organized immigration have come under pressure from groups sympathetic to the total closure of their country’s southern border, to close the passage to anyone trying to enter. that country in circumstances not provided for by law. It is known that the bilateral relationship between Mexico and the United States is not at its best moment, however, precisely because of the above, the conditions for convergence of positions in relation to forced migration must be strengthened.

On this occasion, the presidential delegation consists of the Prime Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard. National Defense, General Luis Cresencio Sandoval Gonzalez and Mexican Navy Rafael Ojeda Duran. They also accompany President Lopez Obrador, members of his staff. Let’s hope there will be a lot of success.

JOPso