Canelo vs Bevol: The Russian anthem is absent in the Battle of Canelo Bevol

orHe had an unusual attitudePre-fight party between Canelo Alvarez and Dimitri Bevol Because the Russian hero could not hear his country’s anthem.

In the plaza, the Mexican national anthem as well as the United States’ anthem can be heard, But the Russian anthem was not sung, all because of the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine This resulted in various sanctions against the Russian government that even extended to sports.

Let’s not forget that a few weeks ago, Russian and Belarusian tennis players have been excluded from WimbledonThe Russian national team will not be able to play the World Cup in Qatar 2022 and Athletes from other disciplines cannot compete with their country’s flag either.. Now professional boxing has been added to this unfortunate situation that we hope will be resolved in the best way for the athletes.

