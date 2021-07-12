Queensboro player David Villa signs former Pistons stadium manager as president

Queensboro FC consolidates his leadership ahead of his debut. United Soccer League (USL), which includes David Villa as one of its shareholders, has signed Thomas Schneider as head of the entity. The CEO, the former manager of the Detroit Pistons, will be responsible for managing the construction of the club’s new stadium and overseeing the club’s business aimed at competing with the New York Red Bulls.

Thomas Schneider will be responsible for reporting to the entity’s largest shareholder, Jonathan Crane, who is also CEO of asset management firm KraneShares. The manager has extensive experience in sports and entertainment and, prior to joining Queensboro Football Club, has held the position of Director of Entertainment for Palace Sports & Entertainment, a company whose goal is to exploit the Detroit Pistons’ wing, a franchise of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The entity’s largest shareholder commented following the appointment, “Adam’s business acumen and commitment to building teams and partnerships will greatly benefit the development of an innovative sports organisation.”

The entity will build and operate a stadium on the New York University campus, which will accommodate 7,500 spectators. The project was commissioned to the architecture firm Populous, the company responsible for the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

David Villa retired as a professional at the end of 2019, and shortly before that, he announced his entry into the venture as one of Queensboro FC’s reference shareholders. The team was founded by an investment group led by New York entrepreneur Jonathan Crane.

In early February, the New York club reached an agreement with the Spanish company Joma Sport for sports equipment, to be the club’s official sponsor for one season and provide the first team kits, the lower categories and all the club’s teams. employees.