Rachel Ziegler will be ‘Snow White’ in new live action – Noticias en la Mira with Lourdes Mendoza

Rachel Ziegler, a famous American singer and YouTuber of Colombian origin, will give Snow White life in the next version of the live-action that will be responsible for Mark Webb and Mark Platt, it was announced by the portal Limit.

Ziegler, who will also appear in Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story,” due out later this year, appears to have captivated his extraordinary vocal abilities.

“Your strength, intelligence, and optimism will become integral to rediscovering the joy in the classic Disney fairy tale,” Webb revealed to Limit.

The medium indicates that filming for the Disney classic could begin in 2022 as part of the slate of live-action events such as “The Little Mermaid” or those released as “Cinderella” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Read more: Spielberg signs deal to produce movies for Netflix

This remake is believed to deepen the story further, as well as Bing Pasek and Justin Paul, the duo behind it. no no land a greatest showmanCreate new music for the movie.

In January 2018, director Steven Spielberg issued an open invitation to remake West Side Story. Ziegler, who was 16 at the time, responded to the tweets with videos of her singing, being chosen from among 30,000 people.

The choice of Rachel Ziegler for the role of the Disney princess has already divided opinion on the networks.

People who get angry at Disney decisions that “ruin their childhood” if they know they might not consume it and that’s it? They’re maturing a bit, they’re no longer 7 years old 🤟🏼 https://t.co/uq3px0IZBj – Gaby Meza – 🍿🌈 (@GabyMeza8) June 22, 2021

Now notice a good attack with the new Snow White. Your childhood didn’t really ruin Juan Carlos, nor did a movie you can’t eat pic.twitter.com/JbQOdAyBTf – Blackyisus (_blackyisus) June 22, 2021

(With information from Limit). at