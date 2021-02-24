Rafa Nadal, Ansu Fati and Joan Mir are nominated for the Laureus Awards 2021

41 mins ago

Rafa Nadal, Ansu Fati and Joan Mir They are the three Spanish athletes nominated for the 2021 Laureus Awards. The Spanish tennis player has been nominated for the Best Male Athlete award, while the MotoGP champion and Barcelona player are competing for the Revelation Award.

It’s not new you are fighting Rafa Nadal Who was nominated for ‘Best Male Athlete’ after 2020 at Homeric in which he won his 13th Roland Garros title and just 20 Grand Slam titles for Roger Federer. The best Spanish athlete in history will compete for the award with others of his stature Armand Dupantes, LeBron James, Lewis Hamilton or the Ugandan athlete Joshua Chiptiji.

For this part, Joan Mir and Ansu Fati They will have to fight for Laureus for the “best advertisement”. The surprising world motorcycle champion and young footballer from Barcelona and the Spanish national team will compete for the award in a shortlist of great promises made up of: Patrick Mahomes, Tadige Bojacar, Dominic Thiem and Iga Sweatk.

Additionally, in a class The best sportswearCandidates to succeed American gymnast Simon Biles are Dutch cyclist Anna van der Bregen, Italian figure skater Federica Brignoni, Kenyan athlete Brigid Kosje, Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, French footballer Wendy Renard and American basketball player Brianna. Stuart.

Bayern are nominated for the Best Team Award

On the other hand, in terms of the “best team” category, Bayern Munich The German, winner of all national and international titles this season, will start as a favorite to replace the South African rugby team with Mercedes, Los Angeles Lakers, Liverpool, England, Argentine rugby team and Kansas City. Like the other candidates.

Finally, the Americans Daniel Bard (Baseball), Alex Morgan (soccer), Max Parrott (snowboarding), Michaela Schiffrin (skate) and Alex Smith (American football), and Japan’s Kento Momota (badminton) were nominees for Best Coming Back. The “Box Girls Kenya”, “Kick For More” and “Colombianitos Foundation” projects will compete for the Laureus Sport for Good Prize for their work in solidarity and for equality and social inclusion.

