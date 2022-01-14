RCN’s “Coffee With a Woman’s Smell” tops Netflix charts in over 20 countries

There is Colombian audio-visual material that the broadcast audience takes, and it is not specifically Disney’s “Encanto”, which although it refers to local customs and traditions with national talent, is a product of Hollywood, without neglecting its blockbuster films. On the contrary, other achievements come from the stories and are 100% “ours”.

Primarily, not only has “Yo soy Betty la fea”, by Fernando Gaitan, been among the most watched on Netflix for weeks due to its barbecue in Colombia, but now “Café con aroma de mujer”, the new version that premiered Once a year passed on RCN, a story of 88 chapters, which is among the top ten most watched on that platform in 23 countries, they can add more.

But its position not only in Spanish-speaking sites, the story of a coffee collector and her mother, is the leader in most of the Latin American countries where Netflix is ​​played, but also in Europe and even in Canada and even Nigeria.

According to the records of the same platform, if the operation between January 2 and 9 is taken into account, Café tops the non-English language TV category, with a total of 82.9 million hours occupied by users. In fact, this is more than the second production on the list, the “Rebelde Temp 1” in its 2022 edition, which in that period was 33.1 million hours.

For the director of the Colombian series, Mauricio Cruz, behind the success of Café is the work of adapting to the current dynamics compared to the version that premiered in 1994 (which at the time was also a success that year in Colombia). “We start from one thing and that is to renounce ourselves, competing with the above is impossible, for me we assume it is a challenge, like anything else, do not underestimate it, it is a great ghost that exists, what is now is the same story but different with a lot of problems The present, different from the former. A difference in communication, for example at that time there were no cell phones; which is not a tale of a single woman but now an empowerment of many.”

In the past few hours, Café has become a leader in Brazil, taking second place for several days, as well as holding the top 10 most watched stories in the United States within the Telemundo distribution. Don’t count a million views of the soundtrack performed by the protagonist, Laura Londono herself.

Even in the same Colombian coffee association, the series was an essential in the night routine when RCN was on the air. For example, Guillermo Trujillo, of Asesorías Cafeteras, wrote at the time in LR that “as a work of literary art, it largely describes reality, but in addition to the imagination of screenwriters and producers, our best actors attempt to represent everyday life.”