The actress tragically dies at the age of 15

young actress Nikita Pearl WaliguaWho participated in the movie Disney, at the age of 15 due to a brain tumor, according to the media UgandaWhere was it originally from?

His most famous role was in Reina de CatoyIn which she played a friend of the protagonist when she was young. The film revolves around the true story of Fiona Mutesi, a chess player from a poor neighborhood in Uganda. Waligwa shared on screen when his early years were discussed, explaining chess to the protagonist.

In this movie, the Oscar winner played Fiona’s mother Lupita Nyong’o. In real life, Mutesi has successfully competed internationally, a story that director Mira Nair brought to theaters.

Tragedy

Two brain tumors and one treatment in India

The deceased had her first brain tumor in 2016, and Nair covered his treatment in India, the country where she was born, out of her own pocket. According to local media reports, Ugandan doctors had realized they did not have the equipment to treat her. He eventually received chemotherapy and underwent surgery in India.

In 2017, he was cured, but two years later a new tumor was diagnosed. According to his relatives, his brain was swollen and in severe pain. He died this Saturday in a hospital in Kampala, the capital of Uganda. “He was not just a star, he was an inspiration to any young man,” says local media. new vision. Waligwa will be buried on Monday.