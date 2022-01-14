William Levy to star in Netflix’s Monte Cristo

32 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Cuban-American actor William Levi (Cogimar, Cuba, 1980) He will star in Montecristo, a contemporary adaptation of Alejandro Duma’s classic set in Havana, Miami and Madrid, which will be filmed this year by Sequoia Studios and Pantaya.

He is best known as a television opera actor and star of the new version of “Café con aroma de mujer” which has succeeded in NetflixLevi also participated in Hollywood productions such as “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” or “The Single Mothers Club”.

In this adaptation of “The Count of Christo,” the character of Dumas becomes the founder and CEO of a vengeful tech company, offers a different perspective and an unprecedented way to tell the story, according to the actor and co-producer.

“I have been drawn to the story of the Count of Monte Cristo since my youth, he is an enigmatic figure in his quest for justice and revenge, and powerful themes of universal significance,” said Levy.

David Martinez and Sergio Bezulant, director of fiction and actor in Latin America and the USA, confirmed that Montecristo, a six-episode thriller, and the alliance with Levi are “an integral part” of Secuoya’s expansion plans in America. Study Spanish contents.

Pantaya, an American audiovisual platform aimed at the Spanish-speaking audience, will be showing it for the first time in the United States and Puerto Rico.

The director will be Alberto Ruiz-Rojo, who has extensive television experience (“Templanza”, “Caronte”) and winner of the Goya Award for Best Short Fiction for “Flash”, and screenwriters Lidia Fraga and Jacobo Díaz (“Método Criminal”).

In the series, Alejandro Montecristo is a mysterious character who has burst into the public eye and is causing concern among the global elite because the origin of his fortune and his past are unknown. His company is the envy and interest of many, including Fernando Alvarez Mondego, a businessman associated with the Spanish aristocracy who wants to acquire it.

What Fernando doesn’t know is that Montecristo is someone he met decades ago and that the reason for his rise is only revenge.

Reliable, trustworthy and easy. Multimedia news agency in Spanish.

More Stories

RCN’s “Coffee With a Woman’s Smell” tops Netflix charts in over 20 countries

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The actress tragically dies at the age of 15

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

How ‘Yellowstone’ has gone from being a show no one wants to be a great TV phenomenon in recent years

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

3 Most Watched TV Series On NETFLIX That Replacing Leonardo DiCaprio And Cobra Kai

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

‘Woman’s Smell Coffee’: This is how William Levy and Carmen Villalobos reacted when they found out they were the most-watched on Netflix

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

More from UNO Madrid Norte, Wednesday 12 January 2022

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

China’s satellite: what is it and how does it work? – Life sciences

18 mins ago Mia Thompson

The Colombia national team is already in the United States for a friendly match – international football – sport

21 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | How to clean the app to free up storage space on your iPhone | iOS | Apple | wander | technology | Mobile phones | Smart phones | viral | United Kingdom | nda | nnni | sports game

22 mins ago Leo Adkins

US will review sanctions against Venezuela if dialogue progresses

23 mins ago Leland Griffith

Grandma wins the lottery and shares the prize with the cashier who sold her the ticket | Video

23 mins ago Cedric Manwaring