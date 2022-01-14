William Levy to star in Netflix’s Monte Cristo

Cuban-American actor William Levi (Cogimar, Cuba, 1980) He will star in Montecristo, a contemporary adaptation of Alejandro Duma’s classic set in Havana, Miami and Madrid, which will be filmed this year by Sequoia Studios and Pantaya.

He is best known as a television opera actor and star of the new version of “Café con aroma de mujer” which has succeeded in NetflixLevi also participated in Hollywood productions such as “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” or “The Single Mothers Club”.

In this adaptation of “The Count of Christo,” the character of Dumas becomes the founder and CEO of a vengeful tech company, offers a different perspective and an unprecedented way to tell the story, according to the actor and co-producer.

“I have been drawn to the story of the Count of Monte Cristo since my youth, he is an enigmatic figure in his quest for justice and revenge, and powerful themes of universal significance,” said Levy.

David Martinez and Sergio Bezulant, director of fiction and actor in Latin America and the USA, confirmed that Montecristo, a six-episode thriller, and the alliance with Levi are “an integral part” of Secuoya’s expansion plans in America. Study Spanish contents.

Pantaya, an American audiovisual platform aimed at the Spanish-speaking audience, will be showing it for the first time in the United States and Puerto Rico.

The director will be Alberto Ruiz-Rojo, who has extensive television experience (“Templanza”, “Caronte”) and winner of the Goya Award for Best Short Fiction for “Flash”, and screenwriters Lidia Fraga and Jacobo Díaz (“Método Criminal”).

In the series, Alejandro Montecristo is a mysterious character who has burst into the public eye and is causing concern among the global elite because the origin of his fortune and his past are unknown. His company is the envy and interest of many, including Fernando Alvarez Mondego, a businessman associated with the Spanish aristocracy who wants to acquire it.

What Fernando doesn’t know is that Montecristo is someone he met decades ago and that the reason for his rise is only revenge.