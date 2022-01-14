Who We Are: New Film Tells The Story of American Racism Amid Increased Attacks on Voting Rights

7 mins ago Cynthia Porter

As the United States celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day this weekend, Democrats’ attempts to pass major new voting rights bills appear to have stalled. We review the new documentary “Who We Are: A History of Racism in America”. The award-winning film is about civil rights attorney Jeffrey Robinson’s struggle against the entrenched legacy of racism toward the black community in the United States, linking examples of this legacy stemming from the United States Constitution, the education system, and the police system. USA “The whole point of this film is to ask people to take a closer look at the true story of white supremacy and racism against the black community,” says Robinson, former deputy legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union. “This is something that has really been erased from the everyday narrative and the story of America’s origin.” We also spoke with the film’s directors, Emily Kunstler and Sarah Kunstler.
To learn more about it, check out our conversation with Jeffrey Robinson, Emily Kunstler, and Sarah Kunstler.

More Stories

William Levy to star in Netflix’s Monte Cristo

8 hours ago Cynthia Porter

RCN’s “Coffee With a Woman’s Smell” tops Netflix charts in over 20 countries

16 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The actress tragically dies at the age of 15

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

How ‘Yellowstone’ has gone from being a show no one wants to be a great TV phenomenon in recent years

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

3 Most Watched TV Series On NETFLIX That Replacing Leonardo DiCaprio And Cobra Kai

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

‘Woman’s Smell Coffee’: This is how William Levy and Carmen Villalobos reacted when they found out they were the most-watched on Netflix

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Uganda reopens schools after world’s longest COVID-19 lockdown

1 min ago Mia Thompson

Who We Are: New Film Tells The Story of American Racism Amid Increased Attacks on Voting Rights

7 mins ago Cynthia Porter

China’s satellite: what is it and how does it work? – Life sciences

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

The Colombia national team is already in the United States for a friendly match – international football – sport

8 hours ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | How to clean the app to free up storage space on your iPhone | iOS | Apple | wander | technology | Mobile phones | Smart phones | viral | United Kingdom | nda | nnni | sports game

8 hours ago Leo Adkins