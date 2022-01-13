Ready for Pan American Event – La Voz de la Frontera

Baja California, Sebastian “Sebas” Sandoval, Andre Benedith and Oscar Cubado prepare to set sail for Santiago de Chile, and the South American country will host the Pan American Hockey League.

The British Columbia talent trio is currently at the men’s national team center in Guadalajara, Jalisco. According to the Mexican team’s programme, on Saturday they will travel to Mexico City, and on Sunday they will take the trip to Chile, where they will compete from January 19-30.

After his first adventure in the English Hockey League, ‘Space’ Sandoval was the latest player to join the focus, being one of the most experienced players, having passed the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic process.

Andre Benedith, who made his debut in tricolor as a youngster in 2021, is preparing to live his first experience with the actor mayor, after leaving an imprint on his quality in the Indios Cup and Baja Cup, the tournaments for which the player was named. To this is added his time in the American League.

Unlike Sandoval and Benedith, goalkeeper Oscar Cobado will take his first steps as a national team. His outstanding work is under the Three Suits, both in tournaments and in focus that began in November.

group stage

In the Pan American Cup, Mexico plays in Group B along with Canada, the United States and Trinidad and Tobago. The first appearance will be on January 20 before the “Maple Leaf” actor. Argentina, Brazil, Peru and hosts Chile will be contenders in Group A.

Mexico group

