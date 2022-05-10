Robinson, will be disqualified from the US team

Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson may miss the US and World Cup squad after he ruptured the Achilles tendon in his left leg during a MLS game.

The team announced that Robinson will undergo surgery on Monday once the worst-case scenario is confirmed by an MRI scan.

“We are shocked by Miles,” US coach Greg Berhalter said in a statement.

“He proved himself as an important player last year and in the World Cup qualifiers.” We will think about him and wish him an excellent recovery.”

Robinson was injured in a contactless game in the first half of Atlanta United’s 4-1 win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.

The 25-year-old defender walked off the field on a stretcher. The length of his recovery and rehabilitation could cost him to attend the World Cup.

The United States will begin its participation in the World Cup in Qatar on November 21. His group includes Ukraine, Scotland and Wales. Robinson started with the US national team in 11 of 14 qualifying matches.

“Just disappointing,” Atlanta defender Brooks Lennon said. “I think we are all surprised. We pray for him. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

Robinson had retreated near the midfield to head a Chinonceau Ofor ball in the 14th minute.

Stanislav Ivanov approached but there was no contact. Robinson heads the ball down and kicks it forward with his right foot, landing awkwardly.

Robinson pointed to his left leg with both arms, slapped his hand on the artificial turf at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and pointed to his leg again. Paramedics came to come to him.

Robinson scored three goals in 21 international matches. He scored an unforgettable goal in the 1-0 win over Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final last August.

With Robinson out, Berhalter will have to consider other options to cover the central defense ahead of the World Cup.