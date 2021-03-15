Roy Barbosa ranked 11th in the United States after falling into a river

Chilean pilot, Rui Barbosa, finished 11th In the XC2 250cc Pro category during the third date from US National Grand Prix Cross-Country Championship (GNCC)After facing tough moments in the first two rounds of the race, which was won by American Jonathan Girwa.

National pilot timing 3h04’07 “, trailing the winner by just over 12 minutes.

The Phoenix Racing Honda rider started at the top of the 250cc motorcycle series, and finished third, however, On the second lap he suffered a fall and broke the tailpipe, meaning a loss of several minutes, and stayed 13th, until he crossed the finish line 11.

“This race was mine … I finally started and climbed until I was ranked third in the first mile, but I made a mistake when I followed a path where I fell into a pit and from there to a river, I fell into the water and above my motorcycle fell again. They helped me get me out. I kept going, but the bike was having mechanical problems. I had to stop at the pit stop, and change the exhaust pipe where I lost several minutes. (250 cc) and that for 450 cc, stayed in the back. I recovered, but that wasn’t enough Barbosa said.

The next Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) appointment will take place on March 27-28 at the Camp Coker Bullet Circuit, in Society Hill, South Carolina, on the east coast of the United States.














