New York (AFP) – FIFA has allowed Real Salt Lake striker Rubio Rubin to play for the national team in Guatemala after playing with the United States.
The Guatemalan Football Association announced on Tuesday that world football’s governing body had given a “positive response” to a question about changing the selection of Robben, 26. He would be able to represent Guatemala right away.
Robin, who was born in Beaverton, Oregon, was named US Youth Player of the Year in 2012. He also played for US youth teams.
He made his first-team debut in 2014 and accumulated seven international calls, all in friendlies. Not cited since 2018.
Robben played for Utrecht from the Netherlands (2014-17), Silkeborg from Denmark (2017), Stabik from Norway (2017), Tijuana (2018-20), Dorados (2019-20) and San Diego Loyal (2002) before signing with SALT. lek last year. He has not scored any goals in six matches this season.
His mother is from Guatemala and his father is Mexican.
