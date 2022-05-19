Juan Sebastián Muñoz: PGA Golf Tournament Preview – Other Sports – Sports

Juan Sebastián Muñoz will play the PGA Championship for the third time in his career. The challenge, this year, will be overcoming the cut for the first time. The tournament will take place at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa (Oklahoma, USA).

The Colombian will take the field at 9:01 a.m. from Columbia, via tee 1, along with American Zach Oakley and Japan’s Yuki Inamori.

“So far, neither has seemed easy to me and neither is it. And Muñoz announced that the PGA has a very good track, it has challenges and we will see how it goes.

(Read also: Dairo Moreno lives a goal ceremony with Atlético Bucaramanga)

Bogotano regards the field as an interesting challenge. “You have to have complete control of the ball. You have to have the ball in the lane so you have a chance to shoot the jumper. All parts of the game will be important. The Greens have exaggerated the ripples from the old days. In short, give it.”

Latin America’s share of the PGA Championship

Muñoz is part of a group of six players from Latin America in this tournament, which is complemented by Chileans Mito Pereira and Joaquín Neiman, Mexicans Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Ancer and Venezuelan Jonatan Vegas.

(In other news: Luis Diaz gets pressured: Historic demands Salah personalities)

“The truth is that we all get along very well, we are more than just co-workers, we are also friends. This week I’m at home with Mito and Joaco, it’s like a trip between friends who go all over the US playing golf,” Muñoz said.

Munoz, who came very close to winning his second PGA Tour on Sunday when he finished third at AT&T Byron Nelson, feels no pressure from that, or his historic turn 60, the best of his career. “No, not at all, I deleted everything from the cell phone, I’m in my bubbles. Everyone can talk about whatever they want and I don’t realize it.”

Sports