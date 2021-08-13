San Francisco will only allow people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 into restaurants and gyms

FILE PHOTO: A couple enjoying a meal inside the Canela Bistro and Wine Bar in San Francisco (Image: REUTERS)

The San Francisco government in the United States announced on Thursday that Proof of complete vaccination will be required to enter restaurants, gyms and other enclosed spaces, With the aim of curbing a new wave of COVID-19 infections that has sparked public health laws across the country.

San Francisco, which will launch the mandate on August 20, It is the second major city to pass a widespread vaccination requirement for closed business, after New YorkThis requires proof of at least one dose of vaccination.

Vaccination mandates arrive in two liberal cities While schools in some conservative states struggle to demand masks against the orders of their Republican governors.

The Houston, Texas public school board is expected to vote Thursday to challenge the state’s ban on mandatory face mask use, joining districts Texas NS Florida To demand mouth coverings in the classroom to fight rising rates of COVID-19, despite threats from state leaders.

The measure is likely to pass, as expressed by the majority of council members Supporting the requirements for masks in schools, I mentioned the Houston Chronicle.

With the start of the school year coinciding with a new wave of COVID-19 cases, schools are rapidly transforming At the heart of the country’s political struggle over the use of masks and vaccination.

Florida threatened Withholding the salaries of school officials who demand masks, a move that has heightened tension between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, and the administration of US President Joe Biden.

The worst COVID outbreaks in the United States are concentrated in the south, including Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, where intensive care units are overwhelmed. While Florida ignored federal recommendations on masks, it asked Washington to help it ship ventilators.

