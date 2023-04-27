Santa Maria hosts a solidarity party on Saturday with Abba Tanu

This Saturday from 7:30pm, Santa Maria Cathedral will once again be filled with live music, this time to host a charity concert by the Aba Taano Quintet, which has been bringing a special gospel proposal to all of Europe since Africa 2008.

The concert will be held for the benefit of Música Para Salvar Vidas, a humanitarian project created in 2005 with the aim of saving children who have experienced total abandonment. Currently, more than 60 people live in the house so that they can live on their own. After the party a donation will be asked.

Ugandans Senteza Derek (bass), Kimizi Joshua (baritone), Kamuga Morris (bass), Mayanga Lewis (bass) and Nibali Harriet (high), although they are joined on occasion by Whitney Namukisa (high). . Warm vocals exuding cheerfulness and energy, offering a repertoire of gospel vocals from South Africa, Kenya and Uganda, and plenty of Zulu gospel, but also indulge in ethnic chants, black spirituals, and even their own versions of pop music, all a cappella and staged.

The group has given more than 1,500 concerts in 13 countries across Europe (in 2021 they are performing at a charity event in the Vatican), released seven albums and won 11 international awards, such as the Leipzig Audience Award in 2018. They have also participated in the library. She performed the African Voices Kiawah directed by Eduardo Tarilonte, and collaborated on the soundtrack to the movie The House. -DNA