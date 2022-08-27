Santa Rosa de Lima: You can now send your messages via WhatsApp or email | August 30 | good luck | nda | nnni | sports game

On August 30 every year, thousands of believers gather to honor them Santa Rosa de Lima, the patron saint of America and deposit their letters in I Wish Well, as an act of faith and gratitude. The religious event is a tradition that has been preserved over the years.

However, in view of those devotees who are not in a position to attend this religious meeting, messages have been sent through various digital platforms, including The WhatsApp .

How to send your message to Santa Rosa via WhatsApp

The virtual mailbox is already enabled for believers to write their wishes which will be transferred to the Wishing Well of Santa Rosa de Lima next Tuesday, August 30.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the public is invited to send their letters to the mail: [email protected] Or also through WhatsApp 9934720733

Or also through WhatsApp You can also send messages through an account Facebook: santarosadelima And the Instagram: santarositalima .

And the a A group of volunteers from Santa Rosa de Lima He will be responsible for printing all messages sent to the digital platforms and depositing them in Wishing Well, in the center of Lima.

HOW TO PREPARE THE WISHING WELL OF SANTA ROSA DE LIMA

Sanctuary of Santa Rosa de Lima is located in: Tacna Street No. 100, Cercado de Lima .

. Remember to go to the “wish well” in an organized manner.

Don’t know how to get there? That’s why we leave Google Maps to you so you can orientate yourself.

Remember that with the anti-Covid-19 protocol, it is best to go to one person per household.

Also remember to bring your ID and vaccination card to enter the Wish You Well.

Questions for the Google Assistant about SANTA ROSA

To continue learning more about Santa Rosa de Lima, here are some questions you can ask the Google Assistant about Santa Rosa Day: