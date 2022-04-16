Save photos and videos from WhatsApp, the update will delete them

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

If you don’t want to lose your photos and videos from The WhatsAppIt would be better if you saved it somewhere else because new updates for the app might get lost. One of them is that the sent and received files are automatically deleted to ensure greater privacy of their users in their conversations.

This new feature will delete photos and videos in conversations, and while it will only be available in the WhatsApp Beta for now, it won’t be long before other users get hold of it.

The new update works as a “temporary chat”, where when activated, photos and videos will only be available for a certain period in the conversation, and they will also not be saved to the phone gallery, freeing up more space on the phone.

How it works?

Although before in the app you had the option to download images with data or online, when you do that they are saved in your cell phone’s memory, the app will now notify users that if they want to keep their files, they must deactivate The “Conversations” option is temporary.

And if you are waiting for this new functionality to surprise you, this is not the case, because according to WABetaInfo, an independent page that provides news and information about the WhatsApp application, it will be updated gradually, to give users time. To take precautions and save messages and files for your conversations in a timely manner.

This new update aims to increase users’ privacy when connected, which tracks the functionality of temporary photos or videos where they can only be seen once, making it a step forward as Instagram and Snapchat do.

For more information on this and more, visit our section Technique.

Save photos and videos from WhatsApp, the update will delete them

