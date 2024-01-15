SAY GOODBYE TO VISA: Find out which countries can enter the United States only with their passport
Visit legally United State It is not a simple procedure, it always requires special documents when crossing the border. The usual thing is that the foreigner is required to submit his file visa Who agrees to enter the country. However, there are exceptions to this rule and there are citizens of some countries who do not need it to be able to visit the said country.
The North American country has these regulations for different types of visits: whether for business, business, health treatment or tourism. The visa allows you to enter US territory and stay there for a specified period. However, there are those who cannot visit the country without their company passport.
Nationalities that do not require a visa to enter the United States
Under international agreements, citizens of the following nationalities do not need a visa to enter the United States. These agreements are part of the Visa Exemption Program, which was updated on November 30 and decided to include the State of Israel among the countries that do not need this permission to visit the country.
Citizens who are part of one of these 40 countries only need a permit allowing them to travel to the North American country. This is the registration in the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) that enables a traveler to enter the United States for business or leisure reasons, allowing them to stay during a 90-day period. It is necessary to clarify that this permit does not guarantee admission, as visitors must verify their approval before the entry authorities.
Currently, Mexican citizens do not enjoy this special benefit. However, those who have dual citizenship or a passport issued by one of the countries on the list will be able to complete the ESTA process and visit the USA without needing a visa.
The complete list of countries that do not require a visa to enter the USA:
- Andorra
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Brunei
- Chili pepper
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Republic of Malta
- Monaco
- Holland
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- San Marino
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Swiss
- Taiwan
- United kingdom
