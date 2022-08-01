Season 11 premiere time on Netflix

31 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix

Better Call Saul is coming to a close with the eleventh episode of its final season. Below we show you when it premieres on Netflix.

by Enzo wheel

Better Call Saul, Season 6: Season 11 premiere time on Netflix.
© AMCBetter Call Saul, Season 6: Season 11 premiere time on Netflix.
Enzo wheel

There are fewer and fewer shootings The best of Saul on demandOne of the most memorable series of the last decade that will leave an indelible mark on its viewers. The end of the story in a world Too badcreated by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, will feature Chapter 11 corresponding to its sixth and final season. It will first reach the United States and then the rest of the world through the Netflix streaming service..

The Episode 10Call “cayenne”is the first to focus exclusively on the later stage of Jimmy McGilll After leaving Albuquerque. Although in small glimpses of the hero in previous installments they showed him as a completely new person and far from the criminal world, in this case he will again show his best face, which prompts him to again interfere in one of his adventures.

At first, an old woman in a wheelchair was seen crossing the lanes with him now Jane Takavic And he helps her kindly, so he is invited to tea in the house where the woman lives with her son. There he enters the scene cadaverousa character we met in previous seasons as the one who knew Jimmy In the mall, so the ex-lawyer lures him into his “world” and implements a perfect plan.

strategy Takavic It takes place in the mall where he works in a Cinnabon shop, but it has been meticulously thought out so that everything is perfect. cadaverous It will be the essential piece entering the mall to try to steal as much merchandise as possible in a given time. Looking at this new side of Jimmy slidingwho as a teenager was responsible for similar plans.

+ When does Better Call Saul 11 ​​episode of season 6 come out

Episode 11 of The best of Saul on demand, which was announced in the past few hours that it will be titled “Breaking Bad,” will premiere in the US on AMC on Monday night, August 1, while arriving in the rest of the world on Netflix on Tuesday. August 2. From the name of the new chapter, it is believed that Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will finally appear in the prequel.

+ What time is the Better Call Saul 11 ​​episode of season 6 on Netflix

Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Guatemala: 01:00 am
Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Panama and Ecuador: 02:00 AM
Venezuela, Bolivia and Puerto Rico: 03:00 AM
Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Brazil and Uruguay: 04:00 AM
Spain: 09:00 am

More Stories

Arab countries exposed to scandal and object to the movie Thor: Love and Thunder for this gay scene

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Brussels refuses to enter into the incident between von der Leyen and the Ugandan minister | Globalism

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Three films for George Clooney to enjoy at his best

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Colin Farrell talks about the dramatic moment he experienced in his last movie: ‘It was terrifying’

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Third place was ranked “Extraordinary Lawyer Wu”. Instead of the global Netflix list

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

After outrage over his Netflix movie, Juancho Hernangómez is signed by a new NBA team

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Season 11 premiere time on Netflix

31 mins ago Cynthia Porter

After the pandemic, commuting will be a common exercise

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Real Madrid ends the season with a 2-0 victory over Juventus and thinks of the Super Cup | football | Sports

8 hours ago Sharon Hanson

A prefab house unites the future and science fiction

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

He was waiting for him every Sunday and after 40 years they meet again

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring