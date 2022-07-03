SEGA plans to release new movie mods for Atlus games

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

After the first stumble that happened with that trailer for Sonic: The Movie Which was Sonic’s design… well, ugly, epic movie Sega blue hedgehog He has a lot of attraction in theaters.

The success of the first installment was followed by the release of a direct sequel that repeated the formula of the previous version but added more characters from the video games. Sonic and Dr. Eggman have now joined forces with Miles “Tails” Brawer and Knuckles the Echidna..

SEGA wants to make live-action movies of Shin Megami Tensei and Persona

Sonic 2: The Movie It was a huge hit with audiences and became the highest-grossing movie based on a video game in US history, grossing over $147 million over the past weekend.

The Sonic cinematic world is just getting started, with new series and movies on the way. But SEGA has plans to continue adapting its video games to the big screen given the success of the Hedgehog.

SEGA has many Video games developed by Atlusso we can soon see him in the cinema or on TV Adjustments in the real picture for titles like Shin Megami TenseiAnd the person also shock cents.

Video game gestures in Sonic 2 The Movie

Sonic 2

Worlds of Atlus Filled with high drama, sophisticated style and attractive characters“Share with him IGN Toru Nakahara, Producer at SEGA In live action movies My voice And in the series sonic prime.

stories like French person It truly resonates with our fans and sees an opportunity to broaden knowledge like no one has seen (or played) before.He finally added:together, Sega and Atlus are working to bring these stories to life. and worlds through new media and for new audiences.

