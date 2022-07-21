Seremi de Ciencia invites social leaders from Coyhaique to apply for the Public Science Community Projects Competition

In order to encourage the application of the Community Projects Competition for the Spread of Knowledge 2022, Seremi of Science, Verónica Vallejos, met with a group of social leaders who gave them more information about this call, one of the three that Science has opened to the public this year, which aims to promote the development of initiatives that It seeks to generate knowledge based on the needs and interests of the societies themselves, with the support of professionals or institutions associated with science, technology, knowledge and innovation (CTCI).

Regarding the meeting, the Greater Region Authority noted the importance of getting close to people and motivating them to participate. “On this occasion we wanted to meet and explain what the competition consists of, and we gave them examples of projects being implemented in the region, such as Simpson Valley River Edge: Heritage Rescue Natural Laboratory«.

He added that it is a great opportunity That the knowledge spread to the regions and that the appropriate societies for them. “I want to invite all organizations and social groups to read the rules, engage with researchers or knowledge generation centers, and submit innovative projects that seek to solve any problem that affects them through science.”

General science competitions take into account three application cases: licensing of spaces; Creation of projects for the dissemination of science, knowledge, technology and innovation; and implementation of community projects. The latter is aimed at neighborhood associations and other community organizations, with applicable legal status, who wish to implement or develop projects that help solve problems and/or generate new knowledge based on their own needs and interests, working with relevant institutions or specialists. to CTCI.

For the 2022 call, a maximum of $8 million per project will be handed over to fund the development and implementation of its proposal. The call will be open until 11:59 PM on August 10 for the Chilean continent, and 00:59 AM on August 11 for Magallanes and Chilean Antarctica. The foundations, application attachments, and other information are available at www.cienciapublica.cl/contests.

